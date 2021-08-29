Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

By CHARLES ODUM
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgnFk_0bg7lR1M00
Giants Braves Baseball San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — (AP) — Logan Webb's ability to cover for a teammate's error in a key sixth-inning jam has San Francisco in position for yet another series win.

Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Saturday night to even the series between NL division leaders.

San Francisco bounced back after Friday night’s 6-5 loss to the Braves in the series opener snapped its five-game winning streak. The Giants, who have the best record in the majors, can win their 10th consecutive series by beating the Braves on Sunday.

Webb (8-3) was dominant in his 13th consecutive start in which he has not allowed more than two runs. He is 7-0 in that span, which began after his last loss at Colorado on May 5.

Webb gave up two singles in each of the first and third innings but faced more stress in the sixth. Freddie Freeman led off with an infield hit and moved to third when third baseman Wilmer Flores’ throwing error botched a potential double play. Flores threw wild to second base after fielding Austin Riley’s grounder, allowing Freeman to advance to third.

Webb quickly pitched out of the jam, recording the first out on Dansby Swanson’s infield pop fly before ending the inning when he fielded Travis d’Arnaud’s grounder and threw to second to start a double play.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Webb’s ability to pick up Flores was “a really important piece of his development thus far.”

After the inning, Webb and Flores hugged in the dugout.

“I think we both kind of initiated that,” Webb said. “He was the first person I wanted to see in the dugout and he was feeling the same way.”

Webb allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was “very, very impressed” with Webb.

“That’s a real sinker,” Snitker said. “He’s got a good slider, change. He can elevate his fastball. He’s good. ... I’m very impressed with that guy.”

Tyler Rogers and Jay Jackson each threw one inning, with Jackson striking out the side in the ninth, to complete the combined seven-hitter.

La Stella gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead with a deep homer to right field off Huascar Ynoa (4-4) in the first.

“Anytime you can give a guy who’s throwing like that an early lead, it’s the way to go,” said La Stella of Webb.

Webb doubled past third baseman Riley, moved to second on LaMonte Wade Jr.'s single and scored on La Stella's sacrifice fly in the third. The inning ended on second baseman Ozzie Albies' over-the-shoulder catch of La Stella's fly ball in shallow center field.

Albies made another inning-ending play on his leaping grab of La Stella's line drive in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Kris Bryant was held out after leaving Friday night’s game with right side tightness. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bryant could start on Sunday. Kapler said an MRI on Bryant’s side was clean. “It’s very much a day-to-day situation,” Kapler said. ... 1B Brandon Belt (bereavement list) rejoined the team and could start Sunday.

Braves: OF Eddie Rosario (abdominal strain), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday, made his Atlanta debut by lining out to center field in the seventh. He was on the IL when acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline.

YAZ MATCHES HR HIGH

Yastrzemski matched his career high by hitting his 21st homer off Richard Rodriguez in the seventh and had a run-scoring double off Chris Martin in the Giants' two-run eighth. Darrin Ruf drove in a run with a single.

Yastrzemski also hit 21 homers in 2019.

NO FEAR FOR YNOA

Ynoa allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings, leaving his ERA at 2.90 in 12 games, including 11 starts.

“To me it’s kind of like I didn’t go into this start with any fear or anything like that,” Ynoa said through a translator. “My mentality is I go out there and I’m attacking the hitters.”

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.26) is expected to come off the 10-day injured list for Sunday's final game of the series. He has been out since Aug. 19 due to right ankle inflammation.

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (5-5, 3.56) is expected to make his first since since July 11 in his return from right shoulder inflammation.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rodriguez
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Tommy La Stella
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Chris Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap#Nl#Trainer S Room#Mri#Il#Next Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves receive positive news regarding the injury to Ozzie Albies

For those of you who failed to stay awake for the Braves late night matchup with the Dodgers on Tuesday, you missed yet another scary incident involving one of their young stars. This time, Ozzie Albies was the subject, as he fouled a ball hard off of his knee in the fifth inning. Immediately, Albies went down in excruciating pain. He would eventually attempt to walk off on his own power, but he was unable, and the trainers ended up carrying him to the clubhouse.
MLBYardbarker

Two Braves make MLB’s August All-Star team

August was a good month for the Braves. Following all the acquisitions they made at the trade deadline, they flipped the script in the NL East and went from trailing the Mets by four games to leading the division by 2.5 games over the Phillies and 5.5 games over the Mets. Pretty remarkable, considering they’ve done all of this without arguably their best player, Ronald Acuña Jr.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 5, Braves 1: Stanton powers Yankees to tenth win in a row

The Yankees have been one of the hottest teams in baseball recently. You could make an argument that they were the hottest. If they weren’t number one, they were probably number two behind the Atlanta Braves, who they coincidently faced in a two-game set starting on Monday night. Like the...
MLBMLB

Yaz homers, but Giants fall in opener vs. A's

OAKLAND -- For the first time in nearly a month, the Giants are in the midst of a losing streak -- one that even left-hander Alex Wood couldn’t halt. The Giants entered Friday 11-0 when Wood took the mound following a loss this year, but that unbeaten streak came to an end after they were defeated, 4-1, by the A’s in their Bay Bridge Series opener at the Coliseum.
MLBTalking Chop

Giants vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try again to secure a series win over the San Francisco Giants when they wrap up a three-game series Sunday at Truist Park. The Braves took the opener 6-5 but were shutout Saturday 5-0. Ian Anderson will return from the injured list Sunday and make his first start since July 11. The Giants will counter with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani who is also returning from a stint on the injured list.
MLBchatsports.com

Gausman, Giants to take on Fried, Braves

San Francisco Giants (83-44, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (68-58, first in the NL East) The Braves are 31-31 in home games in 2020. Atlanta's lineup has 182 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 27 homers. The Giants are 41-25 on the road....
MLBTalking Chop

August 27: Giants vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves will return to action Friday night when they open up a three-game series against the NL West leading San Francisco Giants. The Braves are coming off a pair of off days that turned out be productive as they increased their lead over the Phillies and Mets to 5.5 and 7.5 games respectively. Atlanta is coming off of a two-game sweep at home against the Yankees but have still won eight of their last 10 games overall. Max Fried will be on the mound for the Braves Friday while the Giants will counter with former Brave Kevin Gausman.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Jorge Soler's blast rallies Braves past Giants

Jorge Soler highlighted a four-run seventh inning with a three-run homer and the host Atlanta Braves came from behind to beat San Francisco 6-5 and end the Giants' five-game winning streak. Trailing 4-2, the Braves scored a run on Ozzie Albies' 33rd double, which set up Soler's deep three-run shot...
MLBMLB

Soler's homer caps rally, powers Braves' win

ATLANTA -- As the Braves progress through the remainder of this stretch that pits them against arguably the National League’s top two teams, they will attempt to continue flaunting the game-changing power they gained at the Trade Deadline. Reacquainting with some of the energy they possessed when they carried a...
MLBNew York Post

Giants vs. Braves line, prediction: Logan Webb won’t be stopped

Many unexpected things had to happen for the Giants to find themselves currently with the best record in the MLB, and the development of Logan Webb has been one of the biggest. He will look to turn another gem against the Braves on Saturday. The Giants are 11-1 in Webb’s...
MLBNBC Sports

Webb aces important development moment in Giants' win

It's easy to forget that Logan Webb still is just 24 years old. He has been pitching in the big leagues since 2019, so you would be forgiven it you thought he was 26 or 27 years old, further along in his development. While Webb has established himself as one...
MLBknbr.com

Giants’ series winning streak ends with 9-0 defeat to Braves

One of the Giants’ most impressive records, in a season of remarkable streaks and milestones, has ended. Entering this weekend at Truist Park, San Francisco had won nine straight series. The list of teams in their wake: Dodgers, Astros, Diamondbacks (twice), Brewers, Rockies, Mets (twice), Athletics. First-place clubs, last-place clubs,...
MLBTalking Chop

Outfield thrills again as Braves rally late, beat Giants 6-5

The amazing Friday night contest between the Braves and the Giants went through many iterations on the field... and in my head, when planning this recap. There was time when the recap was going to lament a ridiculous loss where the Giants benefited from one of the cheapest homers in recent memory, while the Braves hit barrel after barrel into gloves. There was a time when calling out some poor defensive play on Atlanta’s part was going to be a theme, an example of how the team’s sacrifice of defense for offense can sometimes be a double-edged sword. Then, Jorge Soler stepped to the plate in the seventh, his team down by a run, and drilled a first-pitch fastball way into the Atlanta night, completely changing, well, everything. Joc Pederson ended the game with an awesome catch, and there you have it: another suddenly can’t-miss paragon of Atlanta Braves 2021 baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves cannot wait with Freddie Freeman

It had seemed inevitable that the Atlanta Braves and Freddie Freeman would figure out a contract extension. Not only is he one of the leaders in the clubhouse, but he is one of the key parts of the lineup, a mainstay who has been one of the more formidable run producers in the game over the past few years. Even when the Braves were seemingly out of the playoff hunt at the deadline, Freeman remained, which could have been taken as a sign that a deal would be occurring shortly.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves: How Much Has Austin Riley Improved?

Austin Riley had drastically improved (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) The Atlanta Braves have themselves another potential superstar in Austin Riley, but before this year it did not seem that way. Atlanta Braves Austin Riley is having himself a year. So much so, that he has forced himself in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy