The Mega Millions drawing on Friday, August 27, produced 22 players that matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Five of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,500. Moreover, 33,905 other New Jersey players took home $144,320 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600. The winning numbers for the Friday, August 27, drawing were: 01, 10, 44, 47, and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 23, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.