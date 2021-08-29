NASCAR race results: Ryan Blaney wins intense regular season finale; playoff field set

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season will wrap up its 2021 regular season tonight with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona National Speedway. There is a limited amount of drama going into tonight’s race with all but one playoff spot locked up. Still, if NASCAR fans want to watch the final race of the Cup Series season, it will be on NBC at 7 p.m. ET. Though there isn’t much at stake in the race compared to what comes next, it should still be an exciting and fun event to watch. NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick needs at least 31 points tonight to secure the 16th playoff spot. Fellow driver Austin Dillon is also making a push for the final spot but he will need assistance to make it to the postseason.