Houston Texans take a tough loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-16
The Houston Texans took on the defending champion Buccaneers, coming out with a 23-16 loss. This game got off to an interesting start with starting Safety Justin Reid kicking off, resulting in a touchback. The Texans special teams showed up after the defense was burned alive on Tampa’s second drive with a blocked extra point. This is what teams need to see early on, as special teams can help you win 1-3 games in a season.torotimes.com
