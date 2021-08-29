Hartford HealthCare employees rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandate
A crowd of about 50 people rallied outside Hartford Hospital on Saturday to protest the health system’s decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all employees. The group, composed largely of Hartford HealthCare employees, held signs with messages including, “Freedom, not force” and “God’s body, my choice.” Anita Mulshine, a registered nurse at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, chanted: “Just say no to vaccine mandates” through a megaphone.www.theday.com
