Vanderbilt School of Medicine Basic Sciences is excited to welcome the incoming leadership team for the Initiative for Maximizing Student Diversity. IMSD recruits and supports biomedical trainees from backgrounds underrepresented in science during their graduate careers. The program was founded in 1998 by Roger Chalkley, formerly senior associate dean for biomedical research education and training and professor of molecular physiology and biophysics, who also served as director of IMSD until his retirement in the summer of 2021. He was joined as co-director by Linda Sealy,formerly associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion and a research professor of molecular physiology and biophysics at the time of her retirement in 2021.