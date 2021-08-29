Cancel
Alex Cora Defends Decision To Rest J.D. Martinez In First Game Vs. Indians

By Jenna Ciccotelli
 6 days ago
Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. J.D. Martinez had the day off Friday as the Boston Red Sox opened their three-game series against the Cleveland Indians with a win. He rejoined the team Saturday for the middle game of the set and managed to not only break free from an 0-for-20 slump, but also hit a three-run home run in extra innings to give Boston the 5-3 victory.

