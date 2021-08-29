Alex Cora Defends Decision To Rest J.D. Martinez In First Game Vs. Indians

In recent weeks, we’ve talked a fair bit about lineup optimization, both in respect to where the best hitters are physically batting in the lineup and what Kyle Schwarber and his patient approach can do for that optimization. But the fact of the matter, as many have correctly pointed out, is that it doesn’t much matter where the best hitters are slotted in the lineup if they aren’t, ya know, hitting. And right now they’re not hitting. We’re seeing collective slumps from some of the best bats in the lineup, and the result is low-scoring affairs and squandered chances in important spots. Wednesday’s ninth inning would be a prime example of the latter.