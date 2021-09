New York City FC were back in the Bronx for a meeting with New England Revolution. The Boys in Blue took a first half lead thanks to a delightful combination between Maxi Moralez and Taty Castellanos that allowed the latter to head home. The striker would secure his 10th MLS goal of the season in the second half after Moralez found him with a cross at the back post. Those goals helped NYCFC to a big three points against the Revs.