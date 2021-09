Turner reached base in both the first and second innings and came around to score both times. Those two runs proved to be crucial in what was a very low-scoring affair. The dynamic 28-year-old has been as advertised since coming over from the Nationals at the trade deadline. Through his first 50 at-bats in a Dodgers' uniform, he's slashing .320/.364/.440 with six doubles, four RBI, five stolen bases, and 12 runs scored.