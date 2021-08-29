Cancel
The Latest: Japan aims for full vaccinations by this fall

By Associated Press
OCRegister
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Taro Kono, the Japanese minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, promised Sunday a timely administering of booster shots for the coronavirus, as the nation aims to fully vaccinate its population by October or November. He said Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will arrive early next year, in...

