Police: Two teens shot in Freedom High School parking lot after football game

Police are investigating a shooting at a high school in Woodbridge Friday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Freedom High School just after 9 p.m. after a football game ended due to rain.

Officers report that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower body and a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on her foot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be OK.

Both teenagers were Prince William County Public School students who attend Colgan High School, according to a PWCPS spokesperson.

In a letter sent by Colgan High School Principal Timothy Healey, the two Colgan students were in attendance of the Freedom High School football game.

Both Colgan and Freedom High School principals said in letters to their school communities that counseling staff would be available for students and staff members.

“There was a lot of panic and scattering after the incident," Prince William County Police First Sergeant Jonathan Perok said. "Our officers were actually already here providing security for the game. We had the area locked down pretty quickly and contained."

Perok said some of the attendees of the game scattered into the school for safety after the shooting.

Melissa Boggan said her tenth-grade daughter was one of the people who fled inside.

"She told me that she first thought it was Fourth of July poppers till she saw someone drop to the floor," Boggan said.

Boggan said she texted her daughter steps of how to protect herself until she could get to her as she hid in a classroom.

"It was hard to find out where she was because she was crying so hard and I could hear people crying and yelling in the background," Boggan said.

Perok said officers there were officers already positioned at the school serving as security for the game. He said that allowed them to help and figure things out quickly.

“You never know what these situations, especially when you have a large crowd of folks, you know, anyone could have been struck by it when you have kind of random gunfire," Perok said.

The Prince William County Police Department is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest & conviction in this case. You can call the police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online HERE .









