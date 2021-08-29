Special Weather Statement issued for Charles City, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Charles City; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; New Kent; Prince George; Western Chesterfield; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond) Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Chesterfield, Charles City, northwestern Prince George, New Kent, Henrico, southeastern Hanover and southeastern King William Counties, the City of Richmond, the City of Colonial Heights, the City of Hopewell and the City of Petersburg through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1112 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mechanicsville to near Bensley to 8 miles southeast of Moseley. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell, New Kent, Colonial Heights, Charles City, Talleysville, Chester, Highland Springs, Fort Lee, Roxbury, Virginia State University, Mechanicsville, Prince George, Bellwood, Tunstall, Garysville, Providence Forge, Matoaca and Chesterfield Court House. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH