Lincoln County, SD

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 22:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Minnehaha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN LYON, WEST CENTRAL NOBLES, SOUTHERN ROCK, NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTIES At 1135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain had fallen. The heavy rain has ended across the area but continued runoff from the earlier rainfall will cause flooding in low-lying areas. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Luverne, Canton, Harrisburg, Worthing, Larchwood, Inwood, Valley Springs, Hills, Beaver Creek, Lester, Rowena, Magnolia and Steen. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

