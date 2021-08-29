Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Montcalm by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clinton; Gratiot; Ionia; Montcalm A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Gratiot, northeastern Ionia, northwestern Clinton and southeastern Montcalm Counties through 1215 AM EDT At 1113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Carson City, or 12 miles east of Ionia, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carson City... Crystal... Fowler Maple Rapids... Muir... Pewamo Perrinton... Hubbardston... Pompeii Middleton... Butternut MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH