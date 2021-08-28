Gnome-mania

ALBANY -- It seems Doug Porter's recent article on garden gnomes has inspired some of his fellow community journalists. In addition to photos of gnomes previously sent to The Herald by Ulf Kirchdorfer, Donna Anderson wanted to showcase her pool-guarding gnomes, Zac and Jasper. She wrote: "In homage to Doug Porter’s gnomes story, here are Zac and Jasper. They hang out by the pool with the frogs. Late at night, their magical lanterns lead them on adventures looking for whatever mischief they can find. I really like all of the articles that he writes. Thank you for printing them for the Herald."