9 Of Jang Ki Yong’s Best Roles To Date
Jang Ki Yong began his acting career “by accident,” as he was sent to the set of “It’s Okay That’s Love” where he realized he was playing a small role in it as Lee Sung Kyung‘s boyfriend. It was total fate that brought Jang Ki Yong into the K-drama world and we’re only lucky for it. He has given viewers countless performances, making his fans eager to watch his upcoming projects. While we wait for his upcoming drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal translation) and say farewell to him for now as he embarks on his new military adventure, let’s have a look at some of his past projects that are worth talking about.www.soompi.com
