The 2021 NASCAR Playoffs begin on Sunday and Tyler Reddick snuck into the field of 16 drivers by the skin of his teeth last week, narrowly avoiding a first-time winner that would have bumped him out. Now the real work begins at the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500, where Reddick and the other 15 playoff drivers embark on the Chase for the NASCAR Cup. The green flag drops at 6 p.m. ET for the iconic race that dates all the back to 1950 on the famed 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval in South Carolina.