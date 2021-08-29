Cancel
Trailer for Princess Diana Biopic ‘Spencer’ Starring Kristen Stewart Released

By Kunga Sagar
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the children’s choir rendition of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’ blasts throughs the speakers of your laptop, phone or tv screen, you’re instantly transported into the ultimately tragic life of the late Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, affectionately known as Princess Diana. Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín gained global recognition for directing the 2016 biopic Jackie, which won Natalie Portman her second Oscar for playing Jackie Kennedy.

