Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton scores a TD in first game back

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton missed most of the 2020 season with a knee injury. He scored a touchdown in his first game back. At the end of the day, nobody really cares about the score of the Denver Broncos’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Everyone cares about how well the starters play and whether or not they make it out of the game healthy. A number of key players who missed all or most of the 2020 season were back in action for the first time as the Broncos took the field against the Rams, including arguably the best player on the team — Courtland Sutton.