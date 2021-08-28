Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Sign Up to Volunteer for the Republican Party of Milwaukee County

mkegop.com
 7 days ago

Join the Republican team as we continue to fight for conservative values. Use the above link to volunteer. Meet new people! Do something different! Make Wisconsin a Red State! Be an integral part of the team that helps elect Republicans to public office. “If you abstain, then don’t complain.”. There...

mkegop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Integral Part#Telephone#Gotv#Membership Committee#Poll#Program Committee Rally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The Republicans have become the party of violence | Column

A Republican running for Northampton County executive in Pennsylvania gave a heated address on Aug. 29 about mask mandates in schools. Steve Lynch is tired, he said, of providing his school board arguments and data (he apparently thinks the data support letting kids go maskless), but the important thing about his rant is the threat of force: “Forget into these school boards with frigging data. ... They don’t follow the law! You go in and you remove ‘em. I’m going in there with 20 strong men.”
Milwaukee County, WIChannel 3000

Milwaukee County rejects subpoena for ballots, election data

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County has rejected a subpoena issued by a Republican lawmaker seeking ballots, voting machines and other material related to the 2020 presidential election, saying it was not valid. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen issued subpoenas to election clerks in Milwaukee and Brown counties on Aug. 6...
Branch County, MIthedailyreporter.com

Party organizing to take on Trump Republicans

After being defeated by Republican voters in 2016 in Michigan and in local races in 2020 in rural counties, the state’s Democratic Party created a rural caucus to push party candidates. The vice-chair of that caucus, Mark Ludwig, spoke to more than three dozen Branch County Democrats at a picnic...
Milwaukee County, WIwpr.org

Milwaukee County To Require COVID-19 Vaccines For Employees

Milwaukee County will become the next Wisconsin employer to require COVID-19 vaccines for its employees. County Executive David Crowley issued an administrative order to all non-union represented county staff that they must be vaccinated by Oct. 1, or they could be denied promotions and over time opportunities. The Milwaukee County...
San Benito County, CAbenitolink.com

COLUMN: Local Republican party announces its platform

This column was written by the San Benito County Republican Party Chairman Rob Bernosky. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Canby, ORPosted by
Canby Herald

Reader Letters: on Christine Drazan and the Oregon Republican Party

'Rep. Drazan has back to river' and is handicapped by too many GOP 'crazies' running around out thereTo the editor: I sincerely feel for Oregon House leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby). She is a very intelligent and articulate leader. I see her as the face of the Oregon Republican Party. But she has a problem: out of touch, right-wing members of the Oregon GOP. I recently left the Democratic Party over Afghanistan. It was my belief that the Clackamas County Republican Party would like an independent like me to campaign. I'm a combat veteran and seasoned Democratic campaigner. I could...
Siloam Springs, ARnwaonline.com

Siloam Springs Republican Women, Benton County Republicans come together

State Representatives Austin McCollum (R-95, left); Jack Ladyman (R-59); Carlton Wing (R-38); and Mark Lowery (R-39) spoke at the joint Siloam Springs Republican Women/Benton County Republicans meeting Tuesday at Compass Fellowship about election integrity. The four representatives talked about the 19 integrity bills filed and how 17 of them passed. "This isn't just one region that we're seeing issues," McCollum said. The representatives spoke about integrity issues that occurred during the 2020 General Election, particularly in Pulaski County and even Craighead County and how they met to address the issues. "From these meetings we found out that there were six counties that had issues similar to what the national issues were," Ladyman said. He did not identify the six counties.
Richmond, VAWHSV

Republican Party of Virginia sues to get McAuliffe off ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State Republicans are filing a lawsuit in an effort to get Democrat Terry McAuliffe off the ballot in November. The Republican Party of Virginia filed legal action against the state Board of Elections and the Virginia Department of Elections. They argue McAuliffe should be disqualified in...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Paul Farrow elected Wisconsin Republican Party chairman

The Wisconsin Republican Party has a new leader. The party’s executive committee on Sunday elected Paul Farrow to serve as the party’s new chairman. He replaces Andrew Hitt , who recently stepped down from the position after serving for over two years. Hitt will continue to serve on the executive committee as Immediate Past Chairman.
HealthFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Suddenly, Republicans are the 'party of choice,' not pro-life

Prior to this deadly pandemic, you could count on Republicans being in favor of “pro-life” for individuals not yet born and restricting choice options for women facing life-threatening complications late into their pregnancies. Conversely, Democrats favored “freedom of choice” for those same women facing those same late-term complications. However, now...
Albemarle County, VAUV Cavalier Daily

Republican Congressman Bob Good talks conservative values, current events at YAF event

Congressman Bob Good visited the University Tuesday to discuss current events and conservative values for an event held by the Young Americans for Freedom at U.Va. Good represents Virginia’s 5th U.S. congressional district — the Commonwealth’s largest district — which includes Charlottesville, the University and the entirety of Albemarle County and as far south as Danville to as far north as parts of Fauquier County. About 20 students attended the event.
Broome County, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Annual Broome County Thanksgiving Basket Sign Ups

Individuals and families living in Broome County will have the opportunity to sign-up for a Thanksgiving basket. Baskets will include all the items needed for a wonderful holiday meal. Sign-ups for baskets will take place September 7th through October 15th 2021. Sign-ups will be held by calling the United Way...
Solano County, CAkuic.com

Sign Up for Solano County 4-H!

Fall for 4-H! We’re starting out a new 4-H year and we have so much to look forward to! For over 100 years, California 4-H has provided ways for youth to make a positive difference in their world. Solano County 4-H clubs are now open for sign-ups!. 4-H is a...
Atascosa County, TXPleasanton Express

Atascosa County Democratic Party

The scenes we have witnessed in Afghanistan over the last few weeks have evoked some very deep emotions and disturbingly vivid memories in me after my evacuation out of Cairo in 2011. Evacuations are chaotic. Evacuations are stressful. Evacuations are dangerous. Evacuations are a measure of strength, trust and resilience of the unknown. The evacuee exists in a rapidly-changing world dependent on an army of people who behind the scenes are chartering aircraft; communicating with host countries; finding fuel; keeping runways open; preparing travel documentation; negotiating with hostile governments and working their hardest to protect and keep them safe on the ground and in the sky.
Congress & Courtscoloradopols.com

Republicans Screw Up at Wrong Time on Redistricting

The redistricting process in Colorado is much different in 2021 than it was 10 years earlier because of Amendments Y&Z, which created an “independent” redistricting process for redrawing both Congressional and legislative district boundaries. Many of the political players have remained the same, however, and the Republican operatives working on redistricting have already managed to get themselves into a serious legal and ethical mess.

Comments / 0

Community Policy