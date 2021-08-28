Sign Up to Volunteer for the Republican Party of Milwaukee County

State Representatives Austin McCollum (R-95, left); Jack Ladyman (R-59); Carlton Wing (R-38); and Mark Lowery (R-39) spoke at the joint Siloam Springs Republican Women/Benton County Republicans meeting Tuesday at Compass Fellowship about election integrity. The four representatives talked about the 19 integrity bills filed and how 17 of them passed. "This isn't just one region that we're seeing issues," McCollum said. The representatives spoke about integrity issues that occurred during the 2020 General Election, particularly in Pulaski County and even Craighead County and how they met to address the issues. "From these meetings we found out that there were six counties that had issues similar to what the national issues were," Ladyman said. He did not identify the six counties.