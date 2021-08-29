Cancel
Cabarrus County, NC

Silver Alert canceled for missing 55-year-old man in Cabarrus County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
Police lights generic

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 55-year-old man in Cabarrus County Saturday night.

Officials said Derrick Shelton is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

[ ALSO READ: Silver Alert issued for missing 45-year-old Statesville man ]

Shelton is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

No other details have been released.

(Watch Below: Hospitals forced to divert patients due to lack of room during COVID-19)

