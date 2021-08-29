In loss to Mets, Nationals’ Lane Thomas keeps making his case for starts in center field
NEW YORK — The main takeaways Saturday night, once the Washington Nationals fell, 5-3, to the New York Mets at Citi Field, were tied to the rising action. Mason Thompson, a 23-year-old reliever, was put in a big spot in the seventh inning that ended with Michael Conforto driving a game-winning three-run homer to left. Before that, the Nationals were ahead, holding a one-run lead, after journeyman starter Sean Nolin struck out six and yielded a pair of solo shots to Kevin Pillar in 5⅓ innings. Veteran Alcides Escobar had three singles, stretching his hitting streak to 10 games, and made two excellent plays at shortstop.www.washingtonpost.com
