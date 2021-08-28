Dad flees from police on son's 7th birthday; OSP Troopers surprise kid with gift
UNION COUNTY, Ore. — Several Oregon State Police Troopers are getting recognition on social media after a traffic stop in Union County took a twist. The Troopers were involved in a "multi-agency incident" where a driver was eluding police. OSP was eventually able to pull the driver over, but said once the car stopped, the suspect got out and ran from the Troopers, abandoning his son in the process.nbc16.com
