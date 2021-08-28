Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UCLA football defeats Hawai’i in first season-opening win in 4 years

By Francis Moon
dailybruin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post was updated Aug. 28 at 5:58 p.m. The Bruins are 1-0 for the first time in the Chip Kelly era. In its opening matchup of the 2021 season, UCLA football (1-0) led the whole way in a 44-10 victory over Hawai’i (0-1) Saturday afternoon. The game marks the first time during coach Chip Kelly’s tenure in Westwood that the Bruins have started the season with a win, and just the second time in that timespan that the team sits at above .500.

dailybruin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Zach Charbonnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Ucla Bruins#American Football#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsnewsbrig.com

Win or lose, Chip Kelly and UCLA football coaches will be well compensated this season

It’s going to cost you. It’s still going to cost you. Win or lose this season, the Bruins’ football coaches are going to make a school-record $9,854,700, according to records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. That includes coach Chip Kelly’s $5.6 million salary that came with a $1-million retention bonus he pocketed earlier this year for still being on the job at a time when he had gone 10-21 over his first three seasons.
Footballdailybruin.com

Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Hawai’i

This post was updated Aug. 22 at 10:11 p.m. Look, I don’t have a good track record with football predictions – especially for season openers. I predicted that UCLA would open its season with a 28-point trouncing of Colorado a year ago. Instead, the Bruins lost by six – a 34-point turnaround from my prediction.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

UCLA by the numbers: A review of Saturday's season opener

The UCLA Bruins had a good Week 0. They beat Hawaii 44-10, and head coach Chip Kelly got his first non-conference win at the helm for the team. But upon further review, the Bruins win is even more impressive because they played a clean game, something that they failed to do in each of their other three openers under Kelly.
Pasadena, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA run through Hawai’i in season opener

PASADENA — Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown took center stage in UCLA’s season-opening matinee Saturday, helping the Bruins produce a dominant 44-10 victory over Hawai’i. It was the Bruins’ first nonconference victory in four seasons under coach Chip Kelly. Charbonnet rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns on...
Pasadena, CAdailybruin.com

Running back Zach Charbonnet’s homecoming, strong debut against Hawai’i

One game into Zach Charbonnet’s Bruin career, his teammates are ready to anoint the transfer running back with college football’s highest honor. “Zach Charbonnet for Heisman is what I’m saying,” said senior linebacker Bo Calvert. Playing in his first game for UCLA football after transferring from Michigan in the spring,...
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

What P.J. Fleck said after Minnesota's loss to Ohio State

Minnesota put up quite a fight on Thursday. The Golden Gophers found themselves in a seesaw battle with No. 4 Ohio State in their B1G opener at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers owned a halftime lead and even had a 3rd quarter advantage but Ohio State flexed its muscle and took over late in the contest. The Buckeyes proved to be too much, overcoming the deficit and posting a 45-31 victory in Minneapolis.
Knoxville, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Area Football Roundup: Knoxville wins LTC and season opener; United falls

PRINCEVILLE – The Knoxville High School football team held Princeville scoreless through the first three quarters, cruising to a 42-7 season opening win on Friday. It was the Blue Bullets’ debut in the Lincoln Trail Conference. In the first quarter, Payton Hankins ran a 41 yard touchdown and the two-point...
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Panther football team cruises to season-opening win in Riverton

Just two minutes into the Powell High School football team’s 2021 season opener against Riverton on Friday, the Panthers had their backs against the wall. Riverton received the opening kickoff and logged three first downs in just five plays. The Wolverines had possession inside the PHS 40-yard line, threatening to score right off the bat.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin News

On Saturday morning, the college football world woke up to the news that Lane Kiffin wouldn’t be coaching Ole Miss in the team’s season-opener. Kiffin revealed he tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Although the coach is fully vaccinated, he won’t be on the sideline for Monday night’s game against Louisville.

Comments / 0

Community Policy