UCLA football defeats Hawai’i in first season-opening win in 4 years

This post was updated Aug. 28 at 5:58 p.m. The Bruins are 1-0 for the first time in the Chip Kelly era. In its opening matchup of the 2021 season, UCLA football (1-0) led the whole way in a 44-10 victory over Hawai’i (0-1) Saturday afternoon. The game marks the first time during coach Chip Kelly’s tenure in Westwood that the Bruins have started the season with a win, and just the second time in that timespan that the team sits at above .500.