Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees' 13-game win streak ends in 3-2 loss to Athletics

By The Associated Press
darnews.com
 6 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- The New York Yankees' 13-game winning streak ended as Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday. Matt Chapman homered to help stop the Yankees' best run in nearly 60 years. The A's had lost six straight...

www.darnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Brewers#Braves#Ap#The New York Yankees#The Oakland Athletics#Giants#Braves#Atlanta#Nl#Padres#Angels#Halos#Padres#Reds#Phillies 7#Phillies#Marlins#Reds 1 Miami#Cubs 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBNew York Post

Yankees WAGs celebrate Aaron Judge’s fiancee’s birthday after Field of Dreams loss

Aaron Judge and the Yankees suffered a crushing 9-8 loss to the White Sox at the “Field of Dreams” on Thursday, but his fiancee popped champagne. Samantha Bracksieck celebrated her 28th birthday with her fellow Yankees wives and girlfriends while on the road with the team. Bracksieck and Co. sipped champagne on a bus that included balloons and presents for the birthday girl, who sported a blue Yankees cap.
MLBchatsports.com

Anatomy of a win streak: How the Yankees strung together 13 wins in a row

On August 12, the Yankees lost a heartbreaker against the Chicago White Sox in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game, as Zack Britton spoiled a four-run top of the ninth inning by allowing a two-run walk-off homer to Tim Anderson. It was just the latest in what was a number of gut punch losses and bullpen meltdowns since the beginning of July, and, despite the hot stretch that the Yankees had put together, you’d be forgiven for believing it was just another example of the team getting in its own way in a frustrating season.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' 13-game winning streak: Four reasons New York has their longest winning streak since 1961

On the morning of Aug. 14, the New York Yankees were 63-52 and 2 1/2 games behind the second American League wild card spot. Fourteen days later, the Yankees have yet to lose another game, and have ridden a 13-game winning streak to a three-game lead for the first AL wild card spot. The Yankees haven't lost since Tim Anderson's walk-off homer for the White Sox in the Field of Dreams Game.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Luke Voit’s swing is undeniably elite

Luke Voit is a very talented hitter. There is no evidence to suggest otherwise. His body of work with the Yankees has been impressive, as his wRC+ by season has gone from 195 in the scorching-hot second half of his 2018 introduction to 125 in a solid 2019, 152 in the shortened 2020, and 116 through August 31st of the 2021 campaign.
MLBdarnews.com

Cardinals-Reds game postponed, doubleheader on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of heavy rain. The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will be the rescheduled one and start at 1:10 p.m. and the second one starts at 6:40 p.m. Both will be seven-inning games.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Stanton isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Stanton will get a rare day off after he went 5-for-11 with a home run, four RBI and a strikeout across the last three games. Aaron Judge will shift to right field while Brett Gardner starts in center.
MLBbronxpinstripes.com

Make no mistake… Yankees’ Gerrit Cole is your AL Cy Young

It’s about time for the media and the fans to stop being cute with your picks. Gerrit Cole is the Cy Young front-runner. There is no argument anymore against it. Yeah, Robbie Ray is having an awesome season. Holding the record for most Ks through 1,000 innings is awesome, and he should be praised for it. Cole is having a special season though, and the next closest contender, Lance Lynn, is now on the IL.
MLBdarnews.com

Lester sharp, Goldschmidt HR, Cardinals move up, beat Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night. The Cardinals closed within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for...
MLBPosted by
New York Sports Nation

How Should the Yankees Use Their Bullpen?

Anyone who has followed the Yankees this year knows that there have been more than a fair share of heartbreaking losses. If I tried to count the amount of times that has happened with my hands there is a chance I would not have enough fingers to do that. Bullpen collapses have been the main culprit in many of those games.
MLBPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Steals Home Against Yankees

Watching Shohei Ohtani play baseball is like watching da Vinci paint. The Angels’ lights-out pitcher staged a delayed double-steal in Tuesday’s game against the Yankees, then jogged off like it was nothing. At the bottom of the fifth, a strike-out and the Yankees’ subsequent misjudged relay throw allowed L.A.’s Phil Gosselin to steal second base and Ohtani to slide safely to home plate. The unparalleled player has long been one to watch, ever since moving to the MLB from Japan’s Pacific League in 2017. He is his own designated hitter. He moves at a speed at 28.9 feet per second, according to the MLB’s speed metric. He currently leads the majors in home runs, with 42. Ohtani is the first Angel to steal home since 2018; Tuesday’s event marks his 21st steal of the season. The Angels went on to thrash the Yankees 6-4.
MLBPasadena Star-News

Angels dominated by Gerrit Cole in loss to Yankees

ANAHEIM — Angels fans saw what they’re missing on Wednesday. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, the object of such an intense desire by Angels Nation when he was a free agent in 2019, struck out 15 in seven innings in the Angels’ 4-1 loss. The Angels were trying for...
MLBdarnews.com

Castellanos hits grand slam, plates six as Reds earn split

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first two innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-2 Wednesday night to split a doubleheader. Cincinnati rocked starter J.A. Happ (8-7) and regained a half-game lead over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy