Ronda Rousey Reacts To NWA EmPowerrr: 'So Worth The Money, I Honestly Would Have Paid Double!'

By Robert DeFelice
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ronda Rousey liked what she saw from the National Wrestling Alliance’s first all-women pay-per-view. Ronda Rousey knows a thing or two about historic moments in women's wrestling history. During her time in WWE, Ronda Rousey headlined the only women-only pay-per-view that WWE ever produced, WWE Evolution, in a match against Nikki Bella. After that, she would go on to headline WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Since that day, she has not been seen inside of a WWE ring.

