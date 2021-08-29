Ronda Rousey Reacts To NWA EmPowerrr: 'So Worth The Money, I Honestly Would Have Paid Double!'

Here’s some names that we haven’t heard in a minute or so – Ronda Rousey and Billy Corgan. Now, let’s think here, what do these two have in common? Well, once you look past the love for plaid – really not all that much. Or do they happen to have come in common that we thought? Ronda is making some pretty bold claims and Corgan seems to be right there for the ride, so maybe we could be seeing Ronda and Billy teaming up very soon on Billy Corgan’s promotion, NWA. Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion.