Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Buckingham; Rockbridge Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Appomattox, east central Rockbridge, Buckingham and northeastern Amherst Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1111 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dillwyn to near Montebello. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buckingham Amherst Dillwyn Forks Of Buffalo Bent Creek Clifford and Andersonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH