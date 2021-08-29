The preseason took the Ravens seriously with JK Dobbins injury

The Baltimore Ravens had a historic Saturday night, but they don’t feel like they have something to celebrate. For one, it’s just the preseason. Also, they seem to have lost an integral piece of their high-powered offense to injury. Playing against the Washington Football Team on the road in Week 3 of the NFL preseason — the final week of these glorified exhibition games — the Ravens saw running back JK Dobbins go down with an apparent serious lower-body injury. Dobbins would be taken out of the game after just having two carries which he took for 15 rushing yards. He also had a catch for only two yards of gain.