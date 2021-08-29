Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

PRAY FOR LOUSIANA-HERE IS WHAT KATRINA DID TO NEW ORLEANS IN 2005 -ALL RAW VIDEO

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t remember the Katrina hit in 2005 here is how bad it was. I spent 3-weeks there. Worst ever. Looks like I may end up going again. Katrina was the worst ever. Here are some of the videos. I was there as the eye came in. What followed was hell. Massive flooding from folks who failed to evacuate. Downtown flooded and looters stealing televisions etc in chest-deep water. That night flew into Super dome as they started evacuating it. I am hoping it won’t be used this time as that puts thousands at risk. As we flew in started hearing pinging on the bottom of the aircraft and the pilot banked hard and pulled up. We were getting a small arms fire from the project below. In the town of Westwego, the Fire Department had sandbags at the entrance and not for water. Vehicles traveling by as you will see in the videos. One beer truck with all doors uploaded with people. I had never seen so many Texas Game Wardens as they came in with boats. Several days later it got really bad as it turned from rescue to body recovery. A house to house search and spraypainting the door as it was cleared. Back then the levy failed completely you will see them trying to plug them. The pumps could not keep up either. Now with Ida going west of New Orleans, the east side which is the dirty side will really affect New Orleans. Of all the storms I made in the years Katrina was the worst. Actually first time in a storm I was really scared. Months later in debriefing conferences, I finally figured out why. Katrina was the first storm where we had computers in our vehicles and actually watched the eye come in.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Lousiana#Computers#Firearms#Extreme Weather#The Fire Department#Texas Game Wardens#Ccemsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy