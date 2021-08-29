PRAY FOR LOUSIANA-HERE IS WHAT KATRINA DID TO NEW ORLEANS IN 2005 -ALL RAW VIDEO

If you don’t remember the Katrina hit in 2005 here is how bad it was. I spent 3-weeks there. Worst ever. Looks like I may end up going again. Katrina was the worst ever. Here are some of the videos. I was there as the eye came in. What followed was hell. Massive flooding from folks who failed to evacuate. Downtown flooded and looters stealing televisions etc in chest-deep water. That night flew into Super dome as they started evacuating it. I am hoping it won’t be used this time as that puts thousands at risk. As we flew in started hearing pinging on the bottom of the aircraft and the pilot banked hard and pulled up. We were getting a small arms fire from the project below. In the town of Westwego, the Fire Department had sandbags at the entrance and not for water. Vehicles traveling by as you will see in the videos. One beer truck with all doors uploaded with people. I had never seen so many Texas Game Wardens as they came in with boats. Several days later it got really bad as it turned from rescue to body recovery. A house to house search and spraypainting the door as it was cleared. Back then the levy failed completely you will see them trying to plug them. The pumps could not keep up either. Now with Ida going west of New Orleans, the east side which is the dirty side will really affect New Orleans. Of all the storms I made in the years Katrina was the worst. Actually first time in a storm I was really scared. Months later in debriefing conferences, I finally figured out why. Katrina was the first storm where we had computers in our vehicles and actually watched the eye come in.