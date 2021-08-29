WDWNT Daily Recap (8/28/21): Living With The Land Difficulties Continue, Disney Cruise Line Shares New Details for AquaMouse, New Trailer for ‘Dug Days’ on Disney+, Cars Land Gets Decorations for Haul-O-Ween, and More

Disney has unveiled additional details about its upcoming revamp to the Splash Mountain rides at their theme parks. Earlier today, Disney's parks division unveiled a new piece of concept art for its upcoming relaunch of Splash Mountain, which will be re-themed after its 2009 film The Princess and the Frog. The concept art shows Tiana, Naveen, and Louis traveling through a swamp as riders watch in a log boat behind them. Disney also revealed that the Splash Mountain revamp would include original songs and a storyline set after the end of The Princess and the Frog, with "Tiana hosting a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome." Riders will encounter old friends from The Princess and the Frog and meet new ones along the way as well. A video discussing the changes to the ride can be found above, and you can also see the new piece of concept art below: