Flash Flood Watch issued for Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Attala; Bolivar; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jasper; Jefferson; Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Leflore; Lowndes; Madison; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Webster; Winston; Yazoo .Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast, and is expected to move north to northeastward across the ArkLaMiss region through Monday and Monday night. A heavy rain and flash flood threat is expected to accompany Ida during that time over the watch area. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jasper, Jefferson, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Smith, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Ida will likely bring intense rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding. Total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected with locally heavier amounts possible. * Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.