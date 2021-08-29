Cancel
Appomattox County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Buckingham by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Appomattox; Buckingham A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Appomattox and south central Buckingham Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1109 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hixburg, or 9 miles east of Appomattox, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buckingham Hixburg Sheppards Andersonville and Toga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Appomattox, VA
Appomattox County, VA
Buckingham County, VA
