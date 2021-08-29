Cancel
Adams County, MS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adams, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson Davis, Jones by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion .Hurricane Ida is forecast to make landfall over southeast Louisiana early Sunday afternoon, and then eventually move northward across the ArkLaMiss region through Monday and Monday night. A heavy rain and flash flood threat is expected to accompany Ida during that time over the watch area. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Mississippi, southeast Mississippi and southwest Mississippi, including the following areas, in south central Mississippi, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln and Marion. In southeast Mississippi, Covington, Forrest, Jones and Lamar. In southwest Mississippi, Adams and Franklin MS. * From Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with Hurricane Ida will likely bring intense rainfall rates that could lead to flash flooding. Total rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected with locally heavier amounts possible. * Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.

alerts.weather.gov

