Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Minnehaha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTIES At 1008 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Sioux Falls. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. The heaviest rainfall will be south of 26th Street in Sioux Falls. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Lake Alvin State Recreation Area and Rowena. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR