Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: He ain’t no Rented Mule

The college football season is upon us... at least a little bit. While you wouldn’t be blamed for being a little unimpressed with today’s slate of Week 0 games, if you’re anything like me you’re so hungry for football that you’ll take it any way you can get it. So I’ll be using today to experiment with a new smoker and to gradually get my liver back into fighting shape. And even though the top shelf games we’re all ready for may be a week away, there is still some Dawg news to review on this Saturday morning. For that, we’re going to need a bit of musical accompaniment: