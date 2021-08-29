Cancel
Roanoke, VA

Shooting on Williamson Road NW late last night

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(from Roanoke PD) On August 27, 2021 at approximately 11:55 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim at a business in the area with what appeared to be critical injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

