The Weeknd and Belly Join Forces for New Music Video for “Die For It” Featuring Nas

By Gasmyne Cox
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree name artists, The Weeknd, Belly and Nas have banned together to make a new single called “Die For It.” The single was released from Belly’s sixth album See You Next Wednesday on August 27th via XO Records/ ROC Records. “Die For It” starts with Belly looking around at the...

music.mxdwn.com

