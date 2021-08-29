Cancel
Rockbridge County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Rockbridge by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 23:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockbridge The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Rockbridge County in west central Virginia * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1105 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vesuvius... Cornwall This includes the following streams and drainages Irish Creek, Pedlar River, Whitesides Run, Piney River, South River, Falling Run, Big Marys Creek, Nettle Creek and Nettle Spring Branch.

alerts.weather.gov

