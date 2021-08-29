Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calumet County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Calumet by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calumet .Heavy rainfall over already saturated ground will lead to minor flooding across southeast Calumet and southwest Manitowoc counties overnight. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Southwestern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1006 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Trained weather spotters estimated between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in New Holstein. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Manitowoc, Cleveland, St. Nazianz, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, St Anna, Central Lake Winnebago, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Spring Valley, Brothertown, Clover, St Nazianz, School Hill, Louis Corners, Steinthal, Millhome, Osman, Meggers and Newtonberg. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kiel, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Spring Valley, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Winnebago, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Saint Nazianz, WI
City
Cleveland, WI
City
New Holstein, WI
County
Calumet County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy