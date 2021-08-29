Flood Advisory issued for Calumet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Calumet .Heavy rainfall over already saturated ground will lead to minor flooding across southeast Calumet and southwest Manitowoc counties overnight. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Calumet County in east central Wisconsin Southwestern Manitowoc County in east central Wisconsin * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1006 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Trained weather spotters estimated between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in New Holstein. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Manitowoc, Cleveland, St. Nazianz, Camp Rokilio Scout Camp, St Anna, Central Lake Winnebago, Kiel, New Holstein, Newton, Spring Valley, Brothertown, Clover, St Nazianz, School Hill, Louis Corners, Steinthal, Millhome, Osman, Meggers and Newtonberg. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.