Pirates shellacked by Cardinals, 13-0, failing to threaten Wainwright again

By Mike Persak
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday was a cruel day at the ballpark for the Pirates. When they arrived at PNC Park to get ready for their game against the St. Louis Cardinals, right fielder Gregory Polanco was not there. The Pirates had released him, cutting ties with their longest-tenured player, an eight-year veteran of the team. He eventually showed up to the park, saying his goodbyes to his now former teammates.

www.post-gazette.com

