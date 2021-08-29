Cancel
Northwood announces latest hall of fame class

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Northwood University announced the members of the 15th class to be inducted into the Northwood Athletic Hall of Fame recently. Andy Cripe (contributor), Ron Hunter (basketball/football), Johannes Sterobo (men's soccer), Chris Rusher (men's track and field), Madison Pines (women's soccer/track and field), and Pam Wilson (women's basketball) will join 76 other inductees in the hall of fame. The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 6 at the Hach Center, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6 p.m.

