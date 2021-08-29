Northwood announces latest hall of fame class

Los Angeles Raiders great and former Colorado Buffaloes alum Cliff Branch was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 on Tuesday. One of the best of his era, Branch won three Super Bowls in his 14-year NFL career but has still been skipped over for years. Family, friends and fans now hope that honor will come posthumously. He was previously selected as the senior finalist in 2020, but missed the cut in the expanded legacy class.