Northwood announces latest hall of fame class
Northwood University announced the members of the 15th class to be inducted into the Northwood Athletic Hall of Fame recently. Andy Cripe (contributor), Ron Hunter (basketball/football), Johannes Sterobo (men's soccer), Chris Rusher (men's track and field), Madison Pines (women's soccer/track and field), and Pam Wilson (women's basketball) will join 76 other inductees in the hall of fame. The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 6 at the Hach Center, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6 p.m.www.ourmidland.com
