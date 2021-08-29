EIDS hosts Dash for Down Syndrome

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect (EIDS) hosted their annual Dash for Down Syndrome race and community celebration at Snake River Landing.

The race featured over 1,100 participants and 68 people with Down syndrome.

Many sponsors supported this event for 2021, including returning title event sponsor, Pick Me Up, on board for the second time in a row.

All of the proceeds will benefit individuals with Down syndrome and their families in Eastern Idaho.

Dash for Down Syndrome has become a staple in Eastern Idaho for the past seven years and an event that focuses on inclusion, advocacy, and education about our local Down syndrome population.

“We want our kids and adults to know that this is still their special day and feel the love and support from their family, friends, and community,” said Race Director Mary Murray.

EIDS is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit with a mission to build positive connections between individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and Eastern Idaho. They do this by providing education, advocacy, support and resources to help facilitate inclusion within the local community.

Learn more at www.easternidahodownsyndrome.org



