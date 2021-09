Correa went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Royals. Correa gave the Astros an early 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the first inning, then drove in the game's final run on an RBI double in the third. The shortstop has been locked in at the plate of late, batting .351 with a 6:4 BB:K in his last 10 games.