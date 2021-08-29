Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cottonwood County, MN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR EASTERN LYON, NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA, SOUTHWESTERN COTTONWOOD, SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON, SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY AND NOBLES COUNTIES At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible with the heaviest rain south of the Minnesota and Iowa state line. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Worthington, Sibley, Rock Rapids, Slayton, Fulda, Adrian, George, Inwood, Brewster, Ellsworth, Little Rock, Ashton, Round Lake, Rushmore, Wilmont, Alvord, Dovray, Bigelow, Avoca and Iona. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slayton, MN
State
Iowa State
City
Jackson, MN
City
Fulda, MN
County
Cottonwood County, MN
County
Jackson County, MN
City
Ellsworth, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Wilmont, MN
City
Cottonwood, MN
City
Bigelow, MN
City
Avoca, MN
City
Worthington, MN
City
Iona, MN
City
Brewster, MN
County
Murray County, MN
County
Nobles County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Eastern Lyon#Worthington Sibley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Gordon County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gordon, Murray, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gordon; Murray; Whitfield The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Conasauga River near Tilton affecting Whitfield, Gordon and Murray Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Conasauga River near Tilton. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 18 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday morning and continue falling to 5.2 feet by Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 18 feet, flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands, fields and pastures along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Brackett Ridge Road bridge.
Jackson County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, River property at Cumbest Bluff will be cut off by high water and some river roads will be impassable.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Harper, Kingman, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Harper; Kingman; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Neosho County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Neosho County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Neosho County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Linn, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Linn; Miami FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Linn KS and Miami. In Missouri, Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson MO, and Pettis. * From midnight CDT tonight through Saturday afternoon * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected tonight into Saturday as a cold front sits over the area * Flash flooding will be possible, especially in low lying areas near creeks, rivers and streams
Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greenwood FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Harper; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cheyenne County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Sedgwick County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sedgwick FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Cowley County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cowley, Elk, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cowley; Elk; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Sumner County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harper, Kingman by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harper; Kingman FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Harper, Kingman, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; Sumner FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Cowley, Harper, Kingman and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette and Montgomery. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.
Laramie County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 17:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cheyenne, Burns and Hillsdale. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 367 and 383. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Sedgwick County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sedgwick FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of Central, South Central, and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in Central Kansas, Barton, Chase, Marion, McPherson and Rice. In South Central Kansas, Butler, Harvey, Reno and Sedgwick. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Saturday evening. * Storms producing heavy rainfall will be possible late this afternoon and become more widespread tonight through Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Rainfall rates in the 2 to 3 inch per hour range will be possible with the stronger storms, which may result in areal flooding and flash flooding. The most likely time frame for widespread flooding will be for tonight into Saturday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy