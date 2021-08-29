Flash Flood Warning issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Murray, Nobles by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 23:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Murray; Nobles FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR EASTERN LYON, NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA, SOUTHWESTERN COTTONWOOD, SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON, SOUTHEASTERN MURRAY AND NOBLES COUNTIES At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible with the heaviest rain south of the Minnesota and Iowa state line. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Worthington, Sibley, Rock Rapids, Slayton, Fulda, Adrian, George, Inwood, Brewster, Ellsworth, Little Rock, Ashton, Round Lake, Rushmore, Wilmont, Alvord, Dovray, Bigelow, Avoca and Iona. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
