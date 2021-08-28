Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mitchell The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flood Warning for Floyd County in north central Iowa Mitchell County in north central Iowa Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Howard County in northeastern Iowa Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 835 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported continued flooding in the warned area with many secondary roads and a few main roads still closed due to high water. However, conditions were starting to slowly improve across much of the area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, IA
City
Oelwein, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Fredericksburg, IA
City
Cresco, IA
City
Rockford, IA
City
Fayette, IA
City
Ossian, IA
City
Mitchell, IA
City
Decorah, IA
City
Charles City, IA
City
Osage, IA
City
Elma, IA
County
Mitchell County, IA
City
Riceville, IA
City
West Union, IA
City
Clermont, IA
City
Nashua, IA
City
Calmar, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New York City, NYNBC News

Death toll rises to 49 after Ida batters East Coast

The death toll rose to 49 on Friday as the East Coast cleaned up after the remnants of Ida unleashed destructive tornadoes and record rain and floods. The toll was highest in New Jersey, where 25 people died in heavy rains late Wednesday and early Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said on NBC's "TODAY" show. He said six more people were missing.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden signs executive order directing release of some 9/11 documents

President Biden on Friday signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and other agencies to review and release certain documents related to the FBI's investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Biden touted the move as the fulfillment of a campaign promise, and it is likely to provide...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy