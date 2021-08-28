Construction Progresses at Northbank on the Delaware River Waterfront in Fishtown, Kensington

Construction has made significant progress at Northbank, a large development underway at 2001 Beach Street on the Delaware River waterfront in Fishtown, Kensington. The project replaces a massive vacant swathe of land with a mixed-use complex that will act as a mini-neighborhood of its own. In total, the project will contain just under 900 residential units. The development will be anchored by two large mixed-use buildings and will also include 254 townhouses and 104 stacked homes.