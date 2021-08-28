Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Construction Progresses at Northbank on the Delaware River Waterfront in Fishtown, Kensington

By Colin LeStourgeon
phillyyimby.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction has made significant progress at Northbank, a large development underway at 2001 Beach Street on the Delaware River waterfront in Fishtown, Kensington. The project replaces a massive vacant swathe of land with a mixed-use complex that will act as a mini-neighborhood of its own. In total, the project will contain just under 900 residential units. The development will be anchored by two large mixed-use buildings and will also include 254 townhouses and 104 stacked homes.

phillyyimby.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Delaware State
Delaware Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware River#Fishtown#The Waterfront#North And South#Northbank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy