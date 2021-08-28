Engagement announcement – Coral Gables

Congratulations are in order for attorney Allie Gottlieb & Ben Talus on their recent engagement. Allie, originally from Washington D.C. and Ben from Philadelphia, met while working in New York City for the Clinton Foundation. They fell in love in Miami while teaming up to elect Congresswoman Donna Shalala. Ben surprised Allie with a return trip to Miami and a romantic proposal at the location of their first date, Bill Baggs State Park. Ben lowered on one knee asked for Allie’s hand in marriage on the shores of Biscayne Bay. The celebration commenced with a romantic boat ride, on the s/s Blue Noon, across the bay to Coconut Grove. The engaged couple enjoyed an afternoon at Glass & Vine as they shared the news with parents and friends. They are planning a star-studded grandiose wedding in the spring.