Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins Accelerates ‘Accelerate South Dade’ with $100,000 Business Academy

As our Fall season starts and I complete my term as Chair of the Chamber Board in October and welcome our incoming Chair Aaron Tandy, I wanted to thank each and every one of you that have been with me through this amazing three year journey. When I assumed the role as chair of the board, at the Cadillac Hotel in October of 2019, little did I know that our world was going to the change in a few short months. However, collectively, as an organization we rolled with the punches and I discovered that the Miami Beach business community is resilient and strong. Although we did see businesses unfortunately fold or struggle during this pandemic, we are seeing more and more of them open each day or bouncing back. Throughout this current ordeal, Miami Beach has proven to be a place people want to live and vacation in – just ask our friends from the northeast and west coast that have and continue to purchase real estate in our beautiful city each day!