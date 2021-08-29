Reno County deputies investigating after two bodies were found at rural property
Reno County deputies are investigating after two bodies was found at a rural property east of Hutchinson. Deputies had a report of a missing man and went to his property Friday evening to search for him. They found the body of a man in his 50s with an apparent gunshot wound. A search warrant was obtained and a second body was found during a search of the entire property. The two people are believed to be Hutchinson residents.
