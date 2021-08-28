Closed End Launch Tube (CELT)

(362.02 kB - downloaded 17 times.) Looking at the PDF, this looks like a catapult system on an aircraft carrier just scaled up and using compressed air instead of steam. It looks like a 6km track with the vehicle launching somewhere in between. First of all something that big is only going to allow launches in one direction and at a fairly low ascent angle. You're going to have one hell of a max Q on it. The vehicle is going to have to be structurally pretty tough to handle it. I see weight penalties from that. With out doing any math, my gut feel is this is a big no from me.