Closed End Launch Tube (CELT)

NASASpaceFlight.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(362.02 kB - downloaded 17 times.) Looking at the PDF, this looks like a catapult system on an aircraft carrier just scaled up and using compressed air instead of steam. It looks like a 6km track with the vehicle launching somewhere in between. First of all something that big is only going to allow launches in one direction and at a fairly low ascent angle. You're going to have one hell of a max Q on it. The vehicle is going to have to be structurally pretty tough to handle it. I see weight penalties from that. With out doing any math, my gut feel is this is a big no from me.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

